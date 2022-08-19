Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Lizhi Inc. (LIZI)

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) went up by 40.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.00. The company’s stock price has collected 54.39% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/03/20 that EV Supplier Stock Soars on Deal With XPeng

Is It Worth Investing in Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ :LIZI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Lizhi Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.60, which is $0.84 above the current price. LIZI currently public float of 27.60M and currently shorts hold a 1.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LIZI was 123.75K shares.

LIZI’s Market Performance

LIZI stocks went up by 54.39% for the week, with a monthly jump of 46.67% and a quarterly performance of 53.04%, while its annual performance rate touched -56.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.57% for Lizhi Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 51.41% for LIZI stocks with a simple moving average of 15.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LIZI

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LIZI reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for LIZI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 11th, 2020.

LIZI Trading at 48.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.93%, as shares surge +43.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIZI rose by +54.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1889. In addition, Lizhi Inc. saw -4.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LIZI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.54 for the present operating margin

+29.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lizhi Inc. stands at -6.00. Equity return is now at value -15.70, with -6.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.