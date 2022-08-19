Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Aclarion Inc. (ACON)

Aclarion Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON) went up by 21.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.05. The company’s stock price has collected 17.44% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Aclarion Inc. (NASDAQ :ACON) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Aclarion Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $3.00, which is $1.93 above the current price. ACON currently public float of 3.71M and currently shorts hold a 3.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACON was 277.34K shares.

ACON’s Market Performance

ACON stocks went up by 17.44% for the week, with a monthly jump of 27.38% and a quarterly performance of -28.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 26.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 20.14% for Aclarion Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.68% for ACON stocks with a simple moving average of -13.53% for the last 200 days.

ACON Trading at 13.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.56%, as shares surge +27.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACON rose by +17.44%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9871. In addition, Aclarion Inc. saw -60.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ACON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4899.22 for the present operating margin

-224.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aclarion Inc. stands at -8210.53.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.10.