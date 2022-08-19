Here’s Our Rant About Transocean Ltd. (RIG)

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) went up by 8.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.56. The company’s stock price has collected 6.70% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/17/20 that Transocean’s $1.5 Billion Restructuring Survives Hedge-Fund Lawsuit

Is It Worth Investing in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE :RIG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RIG is at 2.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Transocean Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.42, which is $0.23 above the current price. RIG currently public float of 653.59M and currently shorts hold a 10.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RIG was 19.32M shares.

RIG’s Market Performance

RIG stocks went up by 6.70% for the week, with a monthly jump of 31.72% and a quarterly performance of -3.78%, while its annual performance rate touched 25.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.12% for Transocean Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.37% for RIG stocks with a simple moving average of 5.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RIG

Pareto, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RIG reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for RIG stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 24th, 2022.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to RIG, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on February 08th of the current year.

RIG Trading at 13.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.83%, as shares surge +42.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIG rose by +6.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.34. In addition, Transocean Ltd. saw 38.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIG starting from CHANG VANESSA C L, who purchase 12,300 shares at the price of $3.21 back on Jun 23. After this action, CHANG VANESSA C L now owns 49,200 shares of Transocean Ltd., valued at $39,483 using the latest closing price.

Mohn Frederik Wilhelm, the Director of Transocean Ltd., purchase 2,000,000 shares at $3.75 during a trade that took place back on May 13, which means that Mohn Frederik Wilhelm is holding 82,636,646 shares at $7,500,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.96 for the present operating margin

+4.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Transocean Ltd. stands at -23.16. Equity return is now at value -5.70, with -3.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.