Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Toast Inc. (TOST)?

Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) went down by -3.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $69.93. The company’s stock price has collected 3.86% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/12/22 that Toast Is Upbeat on Consumer Demand

Is It Worth Investing in Toast Inc. (NYSE :TOST) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Toast Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $24.54, which is $5.65 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of TOST was 6.28M shares.

TOST’s Market Performance

TOST stocks went up by 3.86% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.69% and a quarterly performance of 42.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.97% for Toast Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.76% for TOST stocks with a simple moving average of -21.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TOST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TOST stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for TOST by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TOST in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $29 based on the research report published on April 05th of the current year 2022.

MoffettNathanson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TOST reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for TOST stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on April 05th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to TOST, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on March 28th of the current year.

TOST Trading at 22.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.84%, as shares surge +24.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOST rose by +3.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.05. In addition, Toast Inc. saw -45.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOST starting from Matlock James Michael, who sale 351 shares at the price of $15.44 back on Aug 02. After this action, Matlock James Michael now owns 1,217 shares of Toast Inc., valued at $5,420 using the latest closing price.

Narang Aman, the COO & Co-President of Toast Inc., sale 1,070 shares at $15.44 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Narang Aman is holding 2,558,207 shares at $16,522 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TOST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.08 for the present operating margin

+18.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Toast Inc. stands at -28.56. Equity return is now at value -74.10, with -33.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.13.