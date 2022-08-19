Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV)?

Plus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) went up by 53.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.30. The company’s stock price has collected 61.52% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Plus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :PSTV) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PSTV is at 0.38. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Plus Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.50, which is $2.65 above the current price. PSTV currently public float of 22.16M and currently shorts hold a 0.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PSTV was 1.60M shares.

PSTV’s Market Performance

PSTV stocks went up by 61.52% for the week, with a monthly jump of 71.94% and a quarterly performance of 70.86%, while its annual performance rate touched -60.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 37.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.36% for Plus Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 64.75% for PSTV stocks with a simple moving average of -7.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSTV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSTV stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for PSTV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PSTV in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $8 based on the research report published on January 25th of the previous year 2021.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PSTV reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for PSTV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 16th, 2020.

PSTV Trading at 57.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSTV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 37.10%, as shares surge +66.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSTV rose by +61.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5316. In addition, Plus Therapeutics Inc. saw -19.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PSTV starting from HEDRICK MARC H, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $0.65 back on Jun 15. After this action, HEDRICK MARC H now owns 33,580 shares of Plus Therapeutics Inc., valued at $3,240 using the latest closing price.

Clowes Howard, the Director of Plus Therapeutics Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $0.57 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Clowes Howard is holding 18,000 shares at $8,589 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PSTV

Equity return is now at value -138.50, with -74.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.36.