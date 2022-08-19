Can Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) Remain Competitive?

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) went down by -12.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.10. The company’s stock price has collected 4.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :CYCC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CYCC is at 1.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $18.00, which is $16.25 above the current price. CYCC currently public float of 9.53M and currently shorts hold a 8.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CYCC was 1.11M shares.

CYCC’s Market Performance

CYCC stocks went up by 4.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.24% and a quarterly performance of 29.63%, while its annual performance rate touched -63.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 21.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.94% for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 29.85% for CYCC stocks with a simple moving average of -34.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYCC stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for CYCC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CYCC in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $17 based on the research report published on July 18th of the current year 2022.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CYCC reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for CYCC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 27th, 2020.

CYCC Trading at 35.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.89%, as shares surge +22.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYCC rose by +4.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.36. In addition, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -55.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CYCC starting from BARKER SAM L, who sale 12 shares at the price of $3.57 back on Nov 30. After this action, BARKER SAM L now owns 3,374 shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $43 using the latest closing price.

Rombotis Spiro George, the President and CEO of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 4,000 shares at $4.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that Rombotis Spiro George is holding 4,988 shares at $18,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CYCC

Equity return is now at value -49.20, with -44.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.73.