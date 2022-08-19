A Lesson to Learn: The RealReal Inc. (REAL)

The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) went down by -3.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.09. The company’s stock price has collected -3.48% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 08/17/22 that It’s National Thrift Shop Day. Here are 7 tips for scoring high-end clothes and more

Is It Worth Investing in The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ :REAL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for The RealReal Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.55, which is $2.5 above the current price. REAL currently public float of 92.19M and currently shorts hold a 13.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of REAL was 5.12M shares.

REAL’s Market Performance

REAL stocks went down by -3.48% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.29% and a quarterly performance of -7.01%, while its annual performance rate touched -76.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.90% for The RealReal Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.77% for REAL stocks with a simple moving average of -59.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REAL stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for REAL by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for REAL in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $3 based on the research report published on August 12th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REAL reach a price target of $2.75, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for REAL stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on August 10th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to REAL, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on July 22nd of the current year.

REAL Trading at 10.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.41%, as shares surge +5.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REAL fell by -3.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.76. In addition, The RealReal Inc. saw -73.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REAL starting from Sahi Levesque Rati, who sale 1,617 shares at the price of $2.33 back on Jul 26. After this action, Sahi Levesque Rati now owns 693,644 shares of The RealReal Inc., valued at $3,768 using the latest closing price.

Sahi Levesque Rati, the Co-CEO and President of The RealReal Inc., sale 883 shares at $2.45 during a trade that took place back on Jul 22, which means that Sahi Levesque Rati is holding 695,261 shares at $2,163 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.09 for the present operating margin

+53.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for The RealReal Inc. stands at -50.48.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.75.