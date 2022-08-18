We Analyzed the Future Direction of Laird Superfood Inc. (LSF), Here is What We Found

Laird Superfood Inc. (AMEX:LSF) went up by 22.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.72. The company’s stock price has collected 29.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Laird Superfood Inc. (AMEX :LSF) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Laird Superfood Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.67, which is $1.91 above the current price. LSF currently public float of 5.81M and currently shorts hold a 3.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LSF was 83.31K shares.

LSF’s Market Performance

LSF stocks went up by 29.27% for the week, with a monthly jump of 29.58% and a quarterly performance of -12.10%, while its annual performance rate touched -87.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.04% for Laird Superfood Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 31.57% for LSF stocks with a simple moving average of -57.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LSF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LSF stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for LSF by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LSF in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $23 based on the research report published on August 12th of the previous year 2021.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LSF reach a price target of $57. The rating they have provided for LSF stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 19th, 2020.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to LSF, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on October 19th of the previous year.

LSF Trading at 24.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.04%, as shares surge +25.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSF rose by +29.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.13. In addition, Laird Superfood Inc. saw -78.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LSF starting from Vieth Jason D., who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $3.00 back on Mar 15. After this action, Vieth Jason D. now owns 140,000 shares of Laird Superfood Inc., valued at $45,000 using the latest closing price.

GRAVES GREGORY B, the Director of Laird Superfood Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $3.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that GRAVES GREGORY B is holding 17,901 shares at $45,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LSF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-65.05 for the present operating margin

+25.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Laird Superfood Inc. stands at -64.85. Equity return is now at value -38.20, with -35.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.59.