Wall Street Praises CME Group Inc. (CME) After Recent Earnings Report

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) went up by 0.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $256.94. The company’s stock price has collected 4.06% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/04/21 that Google Invests $1 Billion in Exchange Giant CME, Strikes Cloud Deal

Is It Worth Investing in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ :CME) Right Now?

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.67 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CME is at 0.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for CME Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $218.13, which is $19.26 above the current price. CME currently public float of 357.86M and currently shorts hold a 0.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CME was 1.47M shares.

CME’s Market Performance

CME stocks went up by 4.06% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.29% and a quarterly performance of 5.32%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.24% for CME Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.63% for CME stocks with a simple moving average of -6.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CME stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for CME by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for CME in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $171 based on the research report published on August 17th of the current year 2022.

Atlantic Equities gave a rating of “Overweight” to CME, setting the target price at $235 in the report published on June 10th of the current year.

CME Trading at 1.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares surge +1.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CME rose by +4.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $201.27. In addition, CME Group Inc. saw -9.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CME starting from Piell Hilda Harris, who sale 4,901 shares at the price of $203.88 back on Aug 15. After this action, Piell Hilda Harris now owns 33,140 shares of CME Group Inc., valued at $999,216 using the latest closing price.

Tully Sean, the Sr MD Global Hd Financial & OT of CME Group Inc., sale 4,000 shares at $229.80 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Tully Sean is holding 18,033 shares at $919,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+56.40 for the present operating margin

+79.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for CME Group Inc. stands at +56.21. Equity return is now at value 10.50, with 1.50 for asset returns.