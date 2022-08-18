Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS)

Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ:TLIS) went up by 16.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.20. The company’s stock price has collected 27.31% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ :TLIS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Talis Biomedical Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $0.75, which is -$0.23 below the current price. TLIS currently public float of 23.87M and currently shorts hold a 1.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TLIS was 168.24K shares.

TLIS’s Market Performance

TLIS stocks went up by 27.31% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.38% and a quarterly performance of -7.51%, while its annual performance rate touched -87.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.38% for Talis Biomedical Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.87% for TLIS stocks with a simple moving average of -55.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TLIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TLIS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TLIS by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for TLIS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $3 based on the research report published on January 07th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TLIS reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for TLIS stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on September 27th, 2021.

TLIS Trading at 15.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TLIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.30%, as shares surge +13.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TLIS rose by +27.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8039. In addition, Talis Biomedical Corporation saw -75.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TLIS starting from BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $4.37 back on Nov 18. After this action, BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP now owns 7,053,176 shares of Talis Biomedical Corporation, valued at $218,250 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TLIS

Equity return is now at value -77.60, with -65.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.36.