Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) went up by 40.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.71. The company’s stock price has collected 23.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NASDAQ :NVFY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NVFY is at 1.71. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Nova LifeStyle Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

NVFY currently public float of 4.74M and currently shorts hold a 2.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NVFY was 44.01K shares.

NVFY’s Market Performance

NVFY stocks went up by 23.33% for the week, with a monthly jump of 53.08% and a quarterly performance of 36.64%, while its annual performance rate touched -42.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 26.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.65% for Nova LifeStyle Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 35.23% for NVFY stocks with a simple moving average of -17.78% for the last 200 days.

NVFY Trading at 41.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVFY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.78%, as shares surge +52.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVFY rose by +23.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8399. In addition, Nova LifeStyle Inc. saw -40.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NVFY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-154.49 for the present operating margin

-80.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nova LifeStyle Inc. stands at -155.80.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.09.