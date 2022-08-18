Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT)?

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) went down by -8.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.92. The company’s stock price has collected 5.18% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :PCT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for PureCycle Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.83, which is $8.92 above the current price. PCT currently public float of 108.74M and currently shorts hold a 18.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PCT was 1.26M shares.

PCT’s Market Performance

PCT stocks went up by 5.18% for the week, with a monthly jump of 33.74% and a quarterly performance of 12.85%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.71% for PureCycle Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.15% for PCT stocks with a simple moving average of 13.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCT stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for PCT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PCT in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $31 based on the research report published on September 23rd of the previous year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PCT reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for PCT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 26th, 2021.

Alembic Global Advisors gave a rating of “Overweight” to PCT, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on June 07th of the previous year.

PCT Trading at 21.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.54%, as shares surge +30.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCT rose by +5.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.51. In addition, PureCycle Technologies Inc. saw 1.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCT starting from Scott John Stewart, who sale 72,716 shares at the price of $7.42 back on Jul 20. After this action, Scott John Stewart now owns 1,159,709 shares of PureCycle Technologies Inc., valued at $539,211 using the latest closing price.

Scott John Stewart, the Director of PureCycle Technologies Inc., sale 73,546 shares at $7.17 during a trade that took place back on Jul 19, which means that Scott John Stewart is holding 1,232,425 shares at $527,215 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCT

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.