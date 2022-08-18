Is Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) a Keeper?

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) went down by -6.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $212.62. The company’s stock price has collected -5.67% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ :JKHY) Right Now?

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 40.51 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for JKHY is at 0.63.

JKHY currently public float of 72.20M and currently shorts hold a 2.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JKHY was 442.57K shares.

JKHY’s Market Performance

JKHY stocks went down by -5.67% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.47% and a quarterly performance of 9.74%, while its annual performance rate touched 10.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.87% for Jack Henry & Associates Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.11% for JKHY stocks with a simple moving average of 10.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JKHY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JKHY stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for JKHY by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for JKHY in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $190 based on the research report published on June 15th of the current year 2022.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JKHY reach a price target of $206. The rating they have provided for JKHY stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 01st, 2022.

JKHY Trading at 2.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JKHY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares surge +1.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JKHY fell by -5.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $205.88. In addition, Jack Henry & Associates Inc. saw 18.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JKHY starting from Foss David B, who sale 3,247 shares at the price of $188.08 back on Mar 23. After this action, Foss David B now owns 97,947 shares of Jack Henry & Associates Inc., valued at $610,701 using the latest closing price.

Adelson Gregory R., the President & COO of Jack Henry & Associates Inc., sale 4,400 shares at $185.23 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Adelson Gregory R. is holding 6,239 shares at $815,010 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JKHY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.68 for the present operating margin

+39.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jack Henry & Associates Inc. stands at +17.71. The total capital return value is set at 25.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.26. Equity return is now at value 27.00, with 15.70 for asset returns.

Based on Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY), the company’s capital structure generated 12.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.88. Total debt to assets is 6.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.