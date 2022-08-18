Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) Just Got Our Attention

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) went down by -8.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $108.00. The company’s stock price has collected -16.33% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ :ISPO) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of ISPO was 417.34K shares.

ISPO’s Market Performance

ISPO stocks went down by -16.33% for the week, with a monthly drop of -27.75% and a quarterly performance of -45.33%, while its annual performance rate touched -67.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.94% for Inspirato Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -29.47% for ISPO stocks with a simple moving average of -67.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ISPO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ISPO stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for ISPO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ISPO in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $8 based on the research report published on August 09th of the current year 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ISPO reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for ISPO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 22nd, 2022.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to ISPO, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on May 20th of the current year.

ISPO Trading at -30.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ISPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.27%, as shares sank -30.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ISPO fell by -16.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.58. In addition, Inspirato Incorporated saw -67.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ISPO starting from Handler Brent L, who sale 15,879 shares at the price of $3.92 back on Aug 10. After this action, Handler Brent L now owns 1,234,121 shares of Inspirato Incorporated, valued at $62,263 using the latest closing price.

REVOLUTION MANAGEMENT CO LLC, the 10% Owner of Inspirato Incorporated, sale 100,529 shares at $10.13 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that REVOLUTION MANAGEMENT CO LLC is holding 399,471 shares at $1,018,359 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ISPO

Equity return is now at value -19.80, with -10.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.