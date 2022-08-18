Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) went down by -3.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $117.67. The company’s stock price has collected -1.37% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/22/22 that Micron and Western Digital Stocks Drop After Seagate’s Earnings Miss. It’s the Economy.

Is It Worth Investing in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ :STX) Right Now?

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.80 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for STX is at 1.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for Seagate Technology Holdings plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 16 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $86.55, which is $6.96 above the current price. STX currently public float of 207.36M and currently shorts hold a 5.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STX was 1.92M shares.

STX’s Market Performance

STX stocks went down by -1.37% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.92% and a quarterly performance of -9.02%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.17% for Seagate Technology Holdings plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.09% for STX stocks with a simple moving average of -14.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STX stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for STX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for STX in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $80 based on the research report published on August 17th of the current year 2022.

STX Trading at 2.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, as shares sank -3.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STX fell by -1.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.97. In addition, Seagate Technology Holdings plc saw -29.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STX starting from LUCZO STEPHEN J, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $103.26 back on Mar 04. After this action, LUCZO STEPHEN J now owns 225,941 shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc, valued at $5,163,235 using the latest closing price.

Romano Gianluca, the EVP & CFO of Seagate Technology Holdings plc, sale 20,495 shares at $107.36 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that Romano Gianluca is holding 19,391 shares at $2,200,394 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.04 for the present operating margin

+29.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Seagate Technology Holdings plc stands at +14.14. Equity return is now at value 337.40, with 20.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.