Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) went down by -2.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.21. The company’s stock price has collected -0.93% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :IRWD) Right Now?

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.79 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IRWD is at 1.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.75, which is $0.62 above the current price. IRWD currently public float of 150.46M and currently shorts hold a 12.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IRWD was 3.41M shares.

IRWD’s Market Performance

IRWD stocks went down by -0.93% for the week, with a monthly drop of 0.00% and a quarterly performance of 0.52%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.60% for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.12% for IRWD stocks with a simple moving average of 0.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IRWD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IRWD stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for IRWD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for IRWD in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $16 based on the research report published on April 22nd of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IRWD reach a price target of $9, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for IRWD stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on September 30th, 2020.

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to IRWD, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on June 17th of the previous year.

IRWD Trading at 0.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRWD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares sank -0.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRWD fell by -0.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.72. In addition, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 0.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRWD starting from Rickard Jason, who sale 994 shares at the price of $11.77 back on Aug 15. After this action, Rickard Jason now owns 375,736 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $11,699 using the latest closing price.

Silver Ronald, the Principal Accounting Officer of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 2,014 shares at $11.77 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Silver Ronald is holding 105,151 shares at $23,705 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRWD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+56.12 for the present operating margin

+99.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at +127.72. Equity return is now at value 31.00, with 16.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.61.