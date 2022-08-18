Here’s How Your Trade EPR Properties (EPR) Aggressively Right Now

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) went down by -7.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $56.38. The company’s stock price has collected -5.16% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in EPR Properties (NYSE :EPR) Right Now?

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.42 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EPR is at 1.57.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

EPR currently public float of 73.84M and currently shorts hold a 3.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EPR was 424.01K shares.

EPR’s Market Performance

EPR stocks went down by -5.16% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.29% and a quarterly performance of 0.19%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.13% for EPR Properties. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.46% for EPR stocks with a simple moving average of 3.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPR

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EPR reach a price target of $62. The rating they have provided for EPR stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on June 01st, 2021.

EPR Trading at 3.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares sank -1.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPR fell by -5.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.23. In addition, EPR Properties saw 8.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPR starting from Ziegler Caixia, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $45.14 back on Jun 13. After this action, Ziegler Caixia now owns 500 shares of EPR Properties, valued at $22,570 using the latest closing price.

Peterson Mark Alan, the EVP & CFO of EPR Properties, sale 4,543 shares at $55.02 during a trade that took place back on Mar 29, which means that Peterson Mark Alan is holding 98,700 shares at $249,956 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPR

Equity return is now at value 5.20, with 2.30 for asset returns.