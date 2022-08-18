Here’s How Your Trade Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEP) Aggressively Right Now

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) went down by -0.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.68. The company’s stock price has collected 0.43% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ :BKEP) Right Now?

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.58 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BKEP is at 1.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $2.00. BKEP currently public float of 3.97M and currently shorts hold a 2.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BKEP was 225.05K shares.

BKEP’s Market Performance

BKEP stocks went up by 0.43% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.31% and a quarterly performance of 2.66%, while its annual performance rate touched 43.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.49% for Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.03% for BKEP stocks with a simple moving average of 20.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKEP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKEP stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for BKEP by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for BKEP in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $1 based on the research report published on January 07th of the previous year 2020.

Janney gave a rating of “Neutral” to BKEP, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on May 19th of the previous year.

BKEP Trading at 1.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.39%, as shares surge +0.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKEP rose by +0.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.63. In addition, Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. saw 40.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKEP starting from Woodward D Andrew, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $3.16 back on Sep 13. After this action, Woodward D Andrew now owns 362,034 shares of Blueknight Energy Partners L.P., valued at $15,800 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.33 for the present operating margin

+44.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. stands at +28.60. Equity return is now at value 2.40, with 6.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.38.