ENGlobal Corporation (ENG) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ:ENG) went down by -3.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.65. The company’s stock price has collected 18.62% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ :ENG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ENG is at 1.92. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for ENGlobal Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.50, which is $1.84 above the current price. ENG currently public float of 23.39M and currently shorts hold a 1.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ENG was 145.59K shares.

ENG’s Market Performance

ENG stocks went up by 18.62% for the week, with a monthly jump of 37.60% and a quarterly performance of 50.88%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.00% for ENGlobal Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.28% for ENG stocks with a simple moving average of 22.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENG

Lazard Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ENG reach a price target of $6, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for ENG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 17th, 2009.

ENG Trading at 34.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.25%, as shares surge +57.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +67.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENG rose by +21.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4630. In addition, ENGlobal Corporation saw 30.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ENG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-37.01 for the present operating margin

-3.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for ENGlobal Corporation stands at -15.61. Equity return is now at value -24.50, with -16.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.97.