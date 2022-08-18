Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE)?

Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) went down by -0.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.30. The company’s stock price has collected -0.45% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/02/22 that JetBlue Reports Loss as Costs Surge

Is It Worth Investing in Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE :SAVE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SAVE is at 1.04. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Spirit Airlines Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.29, which is $3.52 above the current price. SAVE currently public float of 108.39M and currently shorts hold a 5.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SAVE was 3.09M shares.

SAVE’s Market Performance

SAVE stocks went down by -0.45% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.53% and a quarterly performance of 18.60%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.26% for Spirit Airlines Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.05% for SAVE stocks with a simple moving average of 7.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SAVE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SAVE stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for SAVE by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for SAVE in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $30 based on the research report published on August 01st of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SAVE reach a price target of $29, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for SAVE stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on July 29th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to SAVE, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on June 10th of the current year.

SAVE Trading at 3.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.58%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAVE fell by -0.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.49. In addition, Spirit Airlines Inc. saw 12.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SAVE starting from Wiggins Rocky, who sale 1,300 shares at the price of $19.00 back on May 20. After this action, Wiggins Rocky now owns 33,869 shares of Spirit Airlines Inc., valued at $24,700 using the latest closing price.

Canfield Thomas C, the SVP, General Counsel and Sec of Spirit Airlines Inc., sale 12,349 shares at $27.44 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that Canfield Thomas C is holding 75,151 shares at $338,857 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SAVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.35 for the present operating margin

-9.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Spirit Airlines Inc. stands at -14.63. Equity return is now at value -15.80, with -3.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.