Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Primo Water Corporation (PRMW)?

Primo Water Corporation (NYSE:PRMW) went down by -1.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.12. The company’s stock price has collected 9.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Primo Water Corporation (NYSE :PRMW) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PRMW is at 1.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Primo Water Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.55, which is $4.99 above the current price. PRMW currently public float of 155.59M and currently shorts hold a 2.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PRMW was 939.39K shares.

PRMW’s Market Performance

PRMW stocks went up by 9.67% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.42% and a quarterly performance of -0.49%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.45% for Primo Water Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.36% for PRMW stocks with a simple moving average of -6.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRMW

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRMW reach a price target of $21, previously predicting the price at $18. The rating they have provided for PRMW stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on January 08th, 2021.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to PRMW, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on September 22nd of the previous year.

PRMW Trading at 6.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRMW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares surge +7.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRMW rose by +9.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.26. In addition, Primo Water Corporation saw -19.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRMW starting from Wells Jay, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $13.81 back on Mar 07. After this action, Wells Jay now owns 215,871 shares of Primo Water Corporation, valued at $138,100 using the latest closing price.

STANBROOK STEVEN P, the Director of Primo Water Corporation, purchase 17,000 shares at $14.57 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that STANBROOK STEVEN P is holding 63,615 shares at $247,739 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRMW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.05 for the present operating margin

+55.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Primo Water Corporation stands at -0.15. Equity return is now at value -1.10, with -0.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.