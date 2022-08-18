A Lesson to Learn: Denbury Inc. (DEN)

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) went up by 12.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $91.30. The company’s stock price has collected 13.51% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 8 hours ago that Denbury Stock Surges on Report It’s Exploring a Sale

Is It Worth Investing in Denbury Inc. (NYSE :DEN) Right Now?

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.20 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Denbury Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $99.28, which is $7.35 above the current price. DEN currently public float of 48.08M and currently shorts hold a 10.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DEN was 610.37K shares.

DEN’s Market Performance

DEN stocks went up by 13.51% for the week, with a monthly jump of 46.67% and a quarterly performance of 27.20%, while its annual performance rate touched 35.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.89% for Denbury Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.94% for DEN stocks with a simple moving average of 20.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DEN stocks, with MKM Partners repeating the rating for DEN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DEN in the upcoming period, according to MKM Partners is $75 based on the research report published on July 20th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DEN reach a price target of $71, previously predicting the price at $107. The rating they have provided for DEN stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on July 19th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to DEN, setting the target price at $83 in the report published on May 10th of the current year.

DEN Trading at 30.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.41%, as shares surge +41.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DEN rose by +13.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.31. In addition, Denbury Inc. saw 15.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.10 for the present operating margin

+47.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Denbury Inc. stands at +4.51. Equity return is now at value 5.30, with 3.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.43.