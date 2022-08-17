Home  »  Companies   »  We Analyzed the Future Direction of Emerson Radio ...

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN), Here is What We Found

Emerson Radio Corp. (AMEX:MSN) went up by 11.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.48. The company’s stock price has collected 11.94% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Emerson Radio Corp. (AMEX :MSN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MSN is at 0.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Emerson Radio Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.00. MSN currently public float of 5.80M and currently shorts hold a 0.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MSN was 21.04K shares.

MSN’s Market Performance

MSN stocks went up by 11.94% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.76% and a quarterly performance of 29.31%, while its annual performance rate touched -34.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.88% for Emerson Radio Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.68% for MSN stocks with a simple moving average of -2.42% for the last 200 days.

MSN Trading at 14.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.72%, as shares surge +17.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MSN rose by +11.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6594. In addition, Emerson Radio Corp. saw -7.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -41.92 for the present operating margin
  • +23.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Emerson Radio Corp. stands at -44.19. Equity return is now at value -14.50, with -11.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 21.46.

