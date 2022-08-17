We Analyzed the Future Direction of Arcimoto Inc. (FUV), Here is What We Found

Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) went down by -8.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.53. The company’s stock price has collected -3.46% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/23/22 that Arcimoto Stock Gives Back Gains. The EV Maker Has a New Factory and a Self-Driving Plan.

Is It Worth Investing in Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ :FUV) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FUV is at 2.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Arcimoto Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.00, which is $6.46 above the current price. FUV currently public float of 30.23M and currently shorts hold a 26.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FUV was 876.18K shares.

FUV’s Market Performance

FUV stocks went down by -3.46% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.96% and a quarterly performance of -27.53%, while its annual performance rate touched -80.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.90% for Arcimoto Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.17% for FUV stocks with a simple moving average of -53.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FUV

Alliance Global Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FUV reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for FUV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 10th, 2021.

FUV Trading at -12.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FUV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.04%, as shares sank -14.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FUV fell by -3.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.98. In addition, Arcimoto Inc. saw -64.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FUV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1021.78 for the present operating margin

-290.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arcimoto Inc. stands at -1084.39. Equity return is now at value -88.20, with -76.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.49.