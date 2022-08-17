We Analyzed the Future Direction of AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN), Here is What We Found

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE:AMN) went down by -5.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $129.12. The company’s stock price has collected -7.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/26/22 that Not enough babies? EV battery shortage? Dwindling water? There are ‘scarcity’ stock plays for all of it

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE:AMN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.77 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMN is at 0.26. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $140.75, which is $35.03 above the current price. AMN currently public float of 42.93M and currently shorts hold a 10.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMN was 661.98K shares.

AMN’s Market Performance

AMN stocks went down by -7.10% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.71% and a quarterly performance of 18.14%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.68% for AMN Healthcare Services Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.35% for AMN stocks with a simple moving average of -0.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AMN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $70 based on the research report published on October 08th of the previous year 2020.

AMN Trading at -4.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.12%, as shares sank -13.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMN fell by -7.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $114.50. In addition, AMN Healthcare Services Inc. saw -13.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMN starting from Hagan Mark Christopher, who sale 1,400 shares at the price of $97.53 back on Jun 03. After this action, Hagan Mark Christopher now owns 13,345 shares of AMN Healthcare Services Inc., valued at $136,536 using the latest closing price.

Knudson Jeffrey R, the CFO/CAO of AMN Healthcare Services Inc., purchase 5,360 shares at $93.30 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11, which means that Knudson Jeffrey R is holding 5,360 shares at $500,087 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.00 for the present operating margin

+30.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for AMN Healthcare Services Inc. stands at +8.22. Equity return is now at value 42.50, with 15.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.