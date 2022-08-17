We Analyzed the Future Direction of Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD), Here is What We Found

Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) went down by -5.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.99. The company’s stock price has collected -3.05% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ :AEMD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AEMD is at 0.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Aethlon Medical Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.75, which is $5.73 above the current price. AEMD currently public float of 22.67M and currently shorts hold a 0.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AEMD was 4.45M shares.

AEMD’s Market Performance

AEMD stocks went down by -3.05% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.81% and a quarterly performance of 19.81%, while its annual performance rate touched -64.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 19.34% for Aethlon Medical Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.82% for AEMD stocks with a simple moving average of -20.02% for the last 200 days.

AEMD Trading at 9.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.18%, as shares surge +20.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEMD fell by -3.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3315. In addition, Aethlon Medical Inc. saw -31.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AEMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3542.53 for the present operating margin

+47.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aethlon Medical Inc. stands at -3540.90. Equity return is now at value -59.10, with -54.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.95.