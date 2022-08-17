The Chart for TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $188.00. The company’s stock price has collected 19.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :PETZ) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PETZ is at 1.89. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for TDH Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

PETZ currently public float of 4.68M and currently shorts hold a 5.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PETZ was 2.63M shares.

PETZ’s Market Performance

PETZ stocks went up by 19.38% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.71% and a quarterly performance of -32.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -92.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 20.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.67% for TDH Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 28.09% for PETZ stocks with a simple moving average of -88.84% for the last 200 days.

PETZ Trading at 17.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PETZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.56%, as shares surge +24.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PETZ rose by +19.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.43. In addition, TDH Holdings Inc. saw -96.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PETZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-370.11 for the present operating margin

-1.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for TDH Holdings Inc. stands at -560.52. Equity return is now at value -192.10, with -29.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.