The Chart for Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) went down by -0.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.14. The company’s stock price has collected -1.69% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX :DNN) Right Now?

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.48 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DNN is at 1.93. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Denison Mines Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.52. DNN currently public float of 807.08M and currently shorts hold a 5.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DNN was 5.85M shares.

DNN’s Market Performance

DNN stocks went down by -1.69% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.41% and a quarterly performance of 6.42%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.45% for Denison Mines Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.07% for DNN stocks with a simple moving average of -15.67% for the last 200 days.

DNN Trading at 4.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.77%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNN fell by -1.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1725. In addition, Denison Mines Corp. saw -15.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-116.74 for the present operating margin

-71.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Denison Mines Corp. stands at +94.89. Equity return is now at value 13.60, with 10.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.31.