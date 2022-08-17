SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT) Just Got Our Attention

SkyWater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) went up by 32.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.80. The company’s stock price has collected 26.76% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SkyWater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ :SKYT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for SkyWater Technology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.00, which is -$8.15 below the current price. SKYT currently public float of 9.17M and currently shorts hold a 23.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SKYT was 288.89K shares.

SKYT’s Market Performance

SKYT stocks went up by 26.76% for the week, with a monthly jump of 111.97% and a quarterly performance of 241.44%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.35% for SkyWater Technology Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 31.68% for SKYT stocks with a simple moving average of 59.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKYT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKYT stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for SKYT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SKYT in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $10 based on the research report published on April 26th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SKYT reach a price target of $23, previously predicting the price at $27. The rating they have provided for SKYT stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 05th, 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to SKYT, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on July 16th of the previous year.

SKYT Trading at 88.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKYT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.79%, as shares surge +100.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +175.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKYT rose by +26.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.87. In addition, SkyWater Technology Inc. saw 16.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SKYT starting from Daniel Amanda, who sale 657 shares at the price of $7.85 back on Jun 09. After this action, Daniel Amanda now owns 36,917 shares of SkyWater Technology Inc., valued at $5,157 using the latest closing price.

SONDERMAN THOMAS, the President & CEO of SkyWater Technology Inc., sale 9,192 shares at $5.74 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that SONDERMAN THOMAS is holding 538,536 shares at $52,780 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SKYT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-36.73 for the present operating margin

-4.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for SkyWater Technology Inc. stands at -31.13. Equity return is now at value -88.20, with -22.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.