Save Foods Inc. (SVFD): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Save Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) went down by -38.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.60. The company’s stock price has collected -43.85% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Save Foods Inc. (NASDAQ :SVFD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SVFD is at 0.22. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Save Foods Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

SVFD currently public float of 2.29M and currently shorts hold a 0.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SVFD was 51.31K shares.

SVFD’s Market Performance

SVFD stocks went down by -43.85% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.93% and a quarterly performance of -25.13%, while its annual performance rate touched -67.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.38% for Save Foods Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -36.22% for SVFD stocks with a simple moving average of -39.61% for the last 200 days.

SVFD Trading at -23.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SVFD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.25%, as shares sank -24.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SVFD fell by -43.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.53. In addition, Save Foods Inc. saw -27.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SVFD starting from Kalifi Udi Ovadia, who purchase 18,422 shares at the price of $3.30 back on Jun 16. After this action, Kalifi Udi Ovadia now owns 27,692 shares of Save Foods Inc., valued at $60,793 using the latest closing price.

Kalifi Udi Ovadia, the Director of Save Foods Inc., purchase 9,270 shares at $3.16 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Kalifi Udi Ovadia is holding 9,270 shares at $29,293 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SVFD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1036.84 for the present operating margin

+55.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Save Foods Inc. stands at -1100.23. Equity return is now at value -78.60, with -67.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.76.