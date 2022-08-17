Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | GAN Limited (GAN)

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) went down by -19.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.19. The company’s stock price has collected -2.23% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in GAN Limited (NASDAQ :GAN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GAN is at 1.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for GAN Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.15, which is $3.6 above the current price. GAN currently public float of 36.60M and currently shorts hold a 2.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GAN was 459.33K shares.

GAN’s Market Performance

GAN stocks went down by -2.23% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.11% and a quarterly performance of 0.29%, while its annual performance rate touched -78.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.45% for GAN Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.61% for GAN stocks with a simple moving average of -43.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GAN

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GAN reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for GAN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 10th, 2021.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to GAN, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on May 24th of the previous year.

GAN Trading at 3.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.79%, as shares sank -0.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GAN fell by -2.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.67. In addition, GAN Limited saw -61.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GAN starting from MCGILL SEAMUS M, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $3.32 back on May 19. After this action, MCGILL SEAMUS M now owns 49,866 shares of GAN Limited, valued at $16,600 using the latest closing price.

Karlsen Glenn Anders, the CEO, Coolbet of GAN Limited, purchase 10,000 shares at $10.90 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Karlsen Glenn Anders is holding 66,451 shares at $109,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.89 for the present operating margin

+53.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for GAN Limited stands at -24.64. Equity return is now at value -12.70, with -11.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.