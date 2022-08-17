MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

MaxCyte Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) went up by 7.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.26. The company’s stock price has collected 12.59% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in MaxCyte Inc. (NASDAQ :MXCT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for MaxCyte Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.35, which is $7.83 above the current price. MXCT currently public float of 96.39M and currently shorts hold a 2.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MXCT was 465.34K shares.

MXCT’s Market Performance

MXCT stocks went up by 12.59% for the week, with a monthly jump of 36.50% and a quarterly performance of 38.65%, while its annual performance rate touched -61.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.34% for MaxCyte Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.15% for MXCT stocks with a simple moving average of -10.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MXCT

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to MXCT, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on August 24th of the previous year.

MXCT Trading at 26.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MXCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.12%, as shares surge +26.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MXCT rose by +12.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.57. In addition, MaxCyte Inc. saw -39.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MXCT starting from Casdin Partners Master Fund, L, who sale 3,235,548 shares at the price of $4.30 back on Jul 01. After this action, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L now owns 10,735,786 shares of MaxCyte Inc., valued at $13,912,856 using the latest closing price.

DOUGLAS RICHARD, the Director of MaxCyte Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $11.12 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that DOUGLAS RICHARD is holding 20,000 shares at $222,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MXCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-53.45 for the present operating margin

+85.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for MaxCyte Inc. stands at -56.30. The total capital return value is set at -11.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.23. Equity return is now at value -7.60, with -7.00 for asset returns.

Based on MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT), the company’s capital structure generated 2.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.12. Total debt to assets is 2.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.32.