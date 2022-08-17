Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for AvePoint Inc. (AVPT)

AvePoint Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) went up by 5.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.80. The company’s stock price has collected -0.57% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AvePoint Inc. (NASDAQ :AVPT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for AvePoint Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.60, which is $2.33 above the current price. AVPT currently public float of 113.89M and currently shorts hold a 5.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AVPT was 996.28K shares.

AVPT’s Market Performance

AVPT stocks went down by -0.57% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.32% and a quarterly performance of 9.34%, while its annual performance rate touched -44.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.28% for AvePoint Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.21% for AVPT stocks with a simple moving average of -8.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVPT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for AVPT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AVPT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $7 based on the research report published on March 21st of the current year 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AVPT reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for AVPT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 11th, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to AVPT, setting the target price at $14.50 in the report published on August 16th of the previous year.

AVPT Trading at 4.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.81%, as shares surge +11.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVPT fell by -0.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.13. In addition, AvePoint Inc. saw -16.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVPT starting from Wu Sophia, who sale 32,000 shares at the price of $6.36 back on Dec 17. After this action, Wu Sophia now owns 154,343 shares of AvePoint Inc., valued at $203,626 using the latest closing price.

Jiang Tianyi, the Chief Executive Officer of AvePoint Inc., purchase 39,000 shares at $6.43 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that Jiang Tianyi is holding 172,000 shares at $250,938 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.87 for the present operating margin

+71.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for AvePoint Inc. stands at -18.35. Equity return is now at value -50.40, with -20.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.01.