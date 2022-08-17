Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for AutoNation Inc. (AN)

AutoNation Inc. (NYSE:AN) went up by 7.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $133.48. The company’s stock price has collected 9.37% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/21/22 that AutoNation Earnings Beat Expectations. The Stock Is Falling Anyway.

Is It Worth Investing in AutoNation Inc. (NYSE :AN) Right Now?

AutoNation Inc. (NYSE:AN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.69 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AN is at 1.12. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for AutoNation Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $164.56, which is $32.63 above the current price. AN currently public float of 45.26M and currently shorts hold a 12.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AN was 715.49K shares.

AN’s Market Performance

AN stocks went up by 9.37% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.09% and a quarterly performance of 8.43%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.00% for AutoNation Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.88% for AN stocks with a simple moving average of 15.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AN stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for AN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AN in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $180 based on the research report published on July 25th of the current year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AN reach a price target of $140, previously predicting the price at $130. The rating they have provided for AN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 25th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to AN, setting the target price at $130 in the report published on April 07th of the current year.

AN Trading at 13.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.50%, as shares surge +6.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AN rose by +9.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $119.90. In addition, AutoNation Inc. saw 13.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AN starting from LAMPERT EDWARD S, who sale 33,504 shares at the price of $124.04 back on Aug 15. After this action, LAMPERT EDWARD S now owns 7,265,366 shares of AutoNation Inc., valued at $4,155,843 using the latest closing price.

Mikan George Lawrence III, the Director of AutoNation Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $123.94 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12, which means that Mikan George Lawrence III is holding 32,244 shares at $1,859,164 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.28 for the present operating margin

+18.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for AutoNation Inc. stands at +5.31. Equity return is now at value 63.30, with 16.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.