LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) went up by 23.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.14.

Is It Worth Investing in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ :LX) Right Now?

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1.63 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LX is at 0.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.36, which is $2.31 above the current price. LX currently public float of 39.26M and currently shorts hold a 3.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LX was 1.26M shares.

LX’s Market Performance

LX stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.95% and a quarterly performance of -7.87%, while its annual performance rate touched -70.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.35% for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.86% for LX stocks with a simple moving average of -20.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LX

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LX reach a price target of $4.30. The rating they have provided for LX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 20th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to LX, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on June 15th of the previous year.

LX Trading at 17.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.13%, as shares surge +6.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LX rose by +13.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0495. In addition, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. saw -48.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.64 for the present operating margin

+67.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. stands at +20.31. Equity return is now at value 22.00, with 8.20 for asset returns.