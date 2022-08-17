Kellogg Company (K) Just Got Our Attention

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) went up by 0.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $76.50. The company’s stock price has collected 0.93% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/04/22 that Kellogg Expects Higher Sales. Americans Are Eating More Cereal.

Is It Worth Investing in Kellogg Company (NYSE :K) Right Now?

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.51 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for K is at 0.43. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Kellogg Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $73.22, which is -$2.43 below the current price. K currently public float of 315.94M and currently shorts hold a 4.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of K was 2.74M shares.

K’s Market Performance

K stocks went up by 0.93% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.84% and a quarterly performance of 3.75%, while its annual performance rate touched 14.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.80% for Kellogg Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.13% for K stocks with a simple moving average of 13.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of K

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for K stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for K by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for K in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $74 based on the research report published on August 05th of the current year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see K reach a price target of $74, previously predicting the price at $81. The rating they have provided for K stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 07th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Underweight” to K, setting the target price at $62 in the report published on May 03rd of the current year.

K Trading at 5.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought K to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.23%, as shares surge +5.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, K rose by +0.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.79. In addition, Kellogg Company saw 17.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at K starting from KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST, who sale 146,153 shares at the price of $75.27 back on Aug 10. After this action, KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST now owns 56,877,991 shares of Kellogg Company, valued at $11,000,776 using the latest closing price.

KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST, the 10% Owner of Kellogg Company, sale 146,153 shares at $70.76 during a trade that took place back on Jul 20, which means that KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST is holding 57,024,144 shares at $10,342,459 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for K

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.85 for the present operating margin

+31.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kellogg Company stands at +10.49. Equity return is now at value 39.50, with 8.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.