JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (JCSE): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) went up by 20.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.99. The company’s stock price has collected 16.42% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ :JCSE) Right Now?

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3,783.33 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for JE Cleantech Holdings Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

JCSE currently public float of 5.42M and currently shorts hold a 1.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JCSE was 624.31K shares.

JCSE’s Market Performance

JCSE stocks went up by 16.42% for the week, with a monthly drop of -82.35% and a quarterly performance of -79.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 31.43% for JE Cleantech Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.52% for JCSE stocks with a simple moving average of -76.34% for the last 200 days.

JCSE Trading at -74.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JCSE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 31.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.92%, as shares sank -81.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -85.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JCSE rose by +16.42%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1300. In addition, JE Cleantech Holdings Limited saw -88.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JCSE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.73 for the present operating margin

+13.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for JE Cleantech Holdings Limited stands at +0.01.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.