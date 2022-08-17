Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY)?

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE:BBY) went up by 4.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $141.97. The company’s stock price has collected 11.28% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/12/22 that Best Buy Cuts Store Jobs to Help Boost Profits

Is It Worth Investing in Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE :BBY) Right Now?

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE:BBY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.41 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BBY is at 1.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for Best Buy Co. Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 16 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $78.00, which is -$7.1 below the current price. BBY currently public float of 200.83M and currently shorts hold a 5.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BBY was 3.64M shares.

BBY’s Market Performance

BBY stocks went up by 11.28% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.83% and a quarterly performance of 0.21%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.57% for Best Buy Co. Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.20% for BBY stocks with a simple moving average of -9.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBY stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for BBY by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BBY in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $71 based on the research report published on July 28th of the current year 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to BBY, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on May 25th of the current year.

BBY Trading at 15.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, as shares surge +11.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBY rose by +11.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.54. In addition, Best Buy Co. Inc. saw -16.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBY starting from Barry Corie S, who sale 56 shares at the price of $71.22 back on Jul 11. After this action, Barry Corie S now owns 316,631 shares of Best Buy Co. Inc., valued at $3,988 using the latest closing price.

Barry Corie S, the CEO of Best Buy Co. Inc., sale 4,388 shares at $70.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Barry Corie S is holding 315,313 shares at $307,173 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.79 for the present operating margin

+22.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Best Buy Co. Inc. stands at +4.74. Equity return is now at value 61.10, with 12.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.