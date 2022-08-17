Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY)

Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE:QNGY) went down by -7.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.10. The company’s stock price has collected 13.57% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE :QNGY) Right Now?

Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE:QNGY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.87 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Quanergy Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

QNGY currently public float of 93.55M and currently shorts hold a 1.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QNGY was 3.65M shares.

QNGY’s Market Performance

QNGY stocks went up by 13.57% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.03% and a quarterly performance of -69.01%, while its annual performance rate touched -96.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.38% for Quanergy Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.45% for QNGY stocks with a simple moving average of -91.46% for the last 200 days.

QNGY Trading at -6.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QNGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.71%, as shares surge +13.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QNGY rose by +13.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3683. In addition, Quanergy Systems Inc. saw -96.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QNGY

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.