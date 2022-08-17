Inter & Co Inc. (INTR) Just Got Our Attention

Inter & Co Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) went up by 9.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.00. The company’s stock price has collected 13.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Inter & Co Inc. (NASDAQ :INTR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Inter & Co Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.00, which is $1.57 above the current price. INTR currently public float of 284.12M and currently shorts hold a 0.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INTR was 453.70K shares.

INTR’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.68% for Inter & Co Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.67% for INTR stocks with a simple moving average of 28.03% for the last 200 days.

INTR Trading at 28.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.88%, as shares surge +43.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTR rose by +13.27%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.21. In addition, Inter & Co Inc. saw 10.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.