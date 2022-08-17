Here’s Our Rant About LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC)

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) went down by -18.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.15. The company’s stock price has collected -27.59% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :LOGC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LOGC is at 1.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

LOGC currently public float of 28.23M and currently shorts hold a 0.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LOGC was 214.81K shares.

LOGC’s Market Performance

LOGC stocks went down by -27.59% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.79% and a quarterly performance of -2.35%, while its annual performance rate touched -90.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.34% for LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.22% for LOGC stocks with a simple moving average of -66.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LOGC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LOGC stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for LOGC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LOGC in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $15 based on the research report published on June 07th of the previous year 2021.

JMP Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LOGC reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for LOGC stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on March 04th, 2021.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to LOGC, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on May 01st of the previous year.

LOGC Trading at -4.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LOGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.49%, as shares surge +4.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LOGC fell by -27.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4687. In addition, LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. saw -81.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LOGC

Equity return is now at value -104.60, with -55.90 for asset returns.