Here’s Our Rant About Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) went down by -7.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.16. The company’s stock price has collected -19.54% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :CERE) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $40.43, which is $7.0 above the current price. CERE currently public float of 120.95M and currently shorts hold a 4.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CERE was 723.83K shares.

CERE’s Market Performance

CERE stocks went down by -19.54% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.49% and a quarterly performance of 26.98%, while its annual performance rate touched 32.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.07% for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.84% for CERE stocks with a simple moving average of 5.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CERE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CERE stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for CERE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CERE in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $30 based on the research report published on July 07th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CERE reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for CERE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 15th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to CERE, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on January 05th of the current year.

CERE Trading at 12.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CERE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.39%, as shares surge +16.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CERE fell by -19.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.75. In addition, Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. saw -1.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CERE starting from Renger John, who sale 55,000 shares at the price of $40.50 back on Aug 10. After this action, Renger John now owns 2,704 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc., valued at $2,227,624 using the latest closing price.

Renger John, the Chief Scientific Officer of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $30.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 20, which means that Renger John is holding 2,704 shares at $750,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CERE

Equity return is now at value -51.30, with -42.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.59.