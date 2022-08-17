Here’s Our Rant About Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO)

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) went down by -9.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $61.29. The company’s stock price has collected -23.16% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (NYSE :ARGO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ARGO is at 0.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $35.00, which is $19.63 above the current price. ARGO currently public float of 33.54M and currently shorts hold a 1.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ARGO was 186.97K shares.

ARGO’s Market Performance

ARGO stocks went down by -23.16% for the week, with a monthly drop of -37.36% and a quarterly performance of -51.13%, while its annual performance rate touched -63.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.70% for Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -32.81% for ARGO stocks with a simple moving average of -55.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARGO

Compass Point, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARGO reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for ARGO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 09th, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to ARGO, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on February 09th of the current year.

ARGO Trading at -41.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.86%, as shares sank -39.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARGO fell by -23.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.66. In addition, Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. saw -64.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ARGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.39 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. stands at +0.31. Equity return is now at value -7.90, with -1.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.50.