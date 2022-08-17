Here’s How Your Trade Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) Aggressively Right Now

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) went up by 6.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $444.00. The company’s stock price has collected -1.76% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ :QNRX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for QNRX is at 1.66. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $50.00, which is $47.02 above the current price. QNRX currently public float of 5.37M and currently shorts hold a 1.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QNRX was 1.49M shares.

QNRX’s Market Performance

QNRX stocks went down by -1.76% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.42% and a quarterly performance of -36.50%, while its annual performance rate touched -97.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 20.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 50.61% for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.27% for QNRX stocks with a simple moving average of -78.49% for the last 200 days.

QNRX Trading at -15.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QNRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 50.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.90%, as shares sank -2.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QNRX fell by -1.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.12. In addition, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. saw -77.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QNRX

Equity return is now at value -106.40, with -79.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.