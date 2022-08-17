Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) went down by -13.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.07. The company’s stock price has collected -7.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :EGLX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.67. EGLX currently public float of 106.12M and currently shorts hold a 2.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EGLX was 326.57K shares.

EGLX’s Market Performance

EGLX stocks went down by -7.10% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.95% and a quarterly performance of -6.59%, while its annual performance rate touched -64.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.65% for Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.58% for EGLX stocks with a simple moving average of -33.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EGLX

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EGLX reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for EGLX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 23rd, 2021.

EGLX Trading at -14.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.90%, as shares sank -6.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGLX fell by -7.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8135. In addition, Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. saw -42.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EGLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.65 for the present operating margin

-9.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. stands at -31.10.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.87.