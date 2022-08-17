Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) went up by 1.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $105.99. The company’s stock price has collected 3.88% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/08/22 that Whirlpool to Buy InSinkErator for $3 Billion

Is It Worth Investing in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE :EMR) Right Now?

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.01 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EMR is at 1.41. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for Emerson Electric Co. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $101.09, which is $11.87 above the current price. EMR currently public float of 586.84M and currently shorts hold a 0.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EMR was 2.85M shares.

EMR’s Market Performance

EMR stocks went up by 3.88% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.34% and a quarterly performance of 6.51%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.86% for Emerson Electric Co. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.23% for EMR stocks with a simple moving average of -0.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EMR stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for EMR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EMR in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $80 based on the research report published on July 07th of the current year 2022.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EMR reach a price target of $110. The rating they have provided for EMR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 09th, 2022.

Bernstein gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to EMR, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on January 11th of the current year.

EMR Trading at 6.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, as shares surge +9.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EMR rose by +3.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.52. In addition, Emerson Electric Co. saw -3.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EMR starting from Bulanda Mark J, who sale 4,574 shares at the price of $97.35 back on Mar 29. After this action, Bulanda Mark J now owns 190,519 shares of Emerson Electric Co., valued at $445,297 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.67 for the present operating margin

+39.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Emerson Electric Co. stands at +12.63. The total capital return value is set at 18.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.77. Equity return is now at value 30.80, with 10.70 for asset returns.

Based on Emerson Electric Co. (EMR), the company’s capital structure generated 73.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.26. Total debt to assets is 29.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.