Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Flywire Corporation (FLYW)?

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) went up by 3.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $57.41. The company’s stock price has collected 18.96% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ :FLYW) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Flywire Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.80, which is $3.0 above the current price. FLYW currently public float of 92.60M and currently shorts hold a 2.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FLYW was 1.01M shares.

FLYW’s Market Performance

FLYW stocks went up by 18.96% for the week, with a monthly jump of 36.19% and a quarterly performance of 45.87%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.57% for Flywire Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.11% for FLYW stocks with a simple moving average of -1.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLYW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLYW stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for FLYW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FLYW in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $30 based on the research report published on July 14th of the current year 2022.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLYW reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for FLYW stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 10th, 2022.

SMBC Nikko gave a rating of “Outperform” to FLYW, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on April 13th of the current year.

FLYW Trading at 34.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLYW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.72%, as shares surge +30.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLYW rose by +18.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.13. In addition, Flywire Corporation saw -26.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLYW starting from Orgel Rob, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $25.00 back on Aug 03. After this action, Orgel Rob now owns 0 shares of Flywire Corporation, valued at $500,000 using the latest closing price.

Riese Phillip John, the Director of Flywire Corporation, sale 5,000 shares at $23.06 during a trade that took place back on Jul 28, which means that Riese Phillip John is holding 16,354 shares at $115,292 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLYW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.63 for the present operating margin

+60.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flywire Corporation stands at -13.96. Equity return is now at value -7.40, with -5.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.78.