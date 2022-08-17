Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT) went down by -15.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.24. The company’s stock price has collected -6.66% of loss in the last five trading sessions.
Is It Worth Investing in Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :CRXT) Right Now?
Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”
The average price from analysts is $2.63, which is $2.33 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of CRXT was 3.40M shares.
CRXT’s Market Performance
CRXT stocks went down by -6.66% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.15% and a quarterly performance of -45.20%, while its annual performance rate touched -97.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.82% for Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.64% for CRXT stocks with a simple moving average of -82.00% for the last 200 days.
CRXT Trading at -19.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought CRXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.06% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 7.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.24%, as shares sank -20.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.41% lower at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, CRXT fell by -6.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3082. In addition, Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. saw -87.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.
Stock Fundamentals for CRXT
Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:
- -284.67 for the present operating margin
- +80.51 for the gross margin
The net margin for Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stands at -291.02.
The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.