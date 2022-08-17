Can Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) Remain Competitive?

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) went up by 0.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.81. The company’s stock price has collected 3.93% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE :RITM) Right Now?

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.17 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RITM is at 1.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Rithm Capital Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.11, which is $1.84 above the current price. RITM currently public float of 464.55M and currently shorts hold a 1.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RITM was 5.67M shares.

RITM’s Market Performance

RITM stocks went up by 3.93% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.64% and a quarterly performance of -5.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.49% for Rithm Capital Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.76% for RITM stocks with a simple moving average of -2.67% for the last 200 days.

RITM Trading at 3.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RITM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, as shares surge +2.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RITM rose by +3.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.25. In addition, Rithm Capital Corp. saw -3.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RITM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+48.85 for the present operating margin

+88.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rithm Capital Corp. stands at +26.66. Equity return is now at value 13.00, with 1.80 for asset returns.