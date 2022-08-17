Can Frontline Ltd. (FRO) Remain Competitive?

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) went up by 1.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.61. The company’s stock price has collected 2.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/07/22 that Frontline, Euronav Merge to Create Tanker Giant in $4.2 Billion Stock Deal

Is It Worth Investing in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE :FRO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FRO is at 0.24. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Frontline Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.87. FRO currently public float of 142.78M and currently shorts hold a 5.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FRO was 2.89M shares.

FRO’s Market Performance

FRO stocks went up by 2.69% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.94% and a quarterly performance of 33.33%, while its annual performance rate touched 54.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.71% for Frontline Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.26% for FRO stocks with a simple moving average of 35.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRO stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for FRO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for FRO in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $9 based on the research report published on July 21st of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FRO reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for FRO stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 27th, 2022.

FRO Trading at 20.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares surge +20.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRO rose by +2.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.29. In addition, Frontline Ltd. saw 61.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.77 for the present operating margin

+21.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Frontline Ltd. stands at +30.70. The total capital return value is set at 4.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.52. Equity return is now at value -0.50, with -0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Frontline Ltd. (FRO), the company’s capital structure generated 83.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.42. Total debt to assets is 35.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.